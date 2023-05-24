Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan urges Supreme Court judges to "save democracy"

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 24 : Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday called Supreme Court Pakistan's last hope and called on the apex court judges to save the country's democracy.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan said that Pakistan is being dismantled. In an address to the nation broadcast on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) YouTube channel, Imran Khan said, "I want to tell Supreme Court judges, you are our last hope. There is no rule of law in Pakistan."

"The nation is looking at you and your unity is very important for the public. It is up to you now to save this country and take a stand for the country's democracy because Pakistan is becoming a banana republic," he added.

Imran Khan said that he is willing to form a committee for talks with "anyone who is in power today." He said that people in power believe that they will be able to crush PTI by October.

In his address, Imran Khan said, "I am making this committee and I say two things: If they tell the committee that they have a solution and the country can function better without me. If they convince the committee that the country can function better without me, I am willing to step back for the benefit of the people or they tell the committee what benefit will Pakistan gain from holding elections in October."

"I am forming a committee and I will announce this tomorrow," he added.

In his address, Imran Khan questioned human rights organisations for not raising their voices for democracy. He said, "Where are our human rights? Where are the people who raised their voices for the human right and democracy?" He said that more than 10000 PTI workers are currently in prison.

Imran Khan spoke about the crackdown on PTI workers and supporters. He also talked about the problems faced by Shireen Mazari.

The cricketer-turned-politician said that he is relieved that Shireen Mazari left Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to protect herself as she is a blood pressure patient and was taken from one prison to another. His statement comes after Shireen Mazari on Tuesday announced her decision to quit PTI.

"She (Shireen Mazari) is a patient of blood pressure, a widow whose mother is also a widow. Mazari has a daughter who is taking care of her. She was taken from one jail to the other in this heat. I am relieved that she resigned from the party to protect herself," Imran Khan said.

"But who is suffering in all this? Pakistan's politics. Shireen was our top parliamentarian and cabinet minister who came well-read on everything during the cabinet meeting. Even all her enemies know she is a patriot," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor