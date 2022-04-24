Former PM Wickremesinghe predicts food crisis in Sri Lanka

United National Party (UNP) leader and former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has predicted food shortage in Sri Lanka as the Indian credit facility given for fuel will end by the first week of May and demanded the Rajapaksa government's resignation.

With Sri Lanka facing its worst economic and political crisis in four decades, the impending food crisis will put the country in a mess when it is already grappling with fuel and electricity shortages.

Sri Lanka's economy has been in a free-fall since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to the crash of the tourism sector. The country is also facing a foreign exchange shortage as it borrowed billions of dollars from China, burdening itself with hefty loans.

According to Colombo Page, UNP leader Ranil Wickremesinghe, expressing his views during a discussion with a group of private bankers in Colombo on Saturday said, "There could be a severe food shortage in Sri Lanka in the future as the government is not able to provide the fertilizer needed for the Yala season yet".

In a further statement, the UNP leader said the public including the youth has taken to the streets demanding the immediate resignation of the government and a system but the Parliament has failed to provide a proper solution.

The revolutionary change demanded by the people must be heeded, he added.

Sri Lanka is facing its worst economic crisis since the country gained independence in 1948. Food and fuel shortages, soaring prices and power cuts are affecting a large number of the people resulting in massive protests in the country. Sri Lanka's foreign debt is estimated at USD 51 billion.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor