Former PoJK PM Sardar Tanveer Ilyas arrested over 'property row'

Muzaffarabad [PoJK], May 20 : Former prime minister of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan has been arrested in connection with a family property dispute, The Express-News reported.

It reported citing sources that following his arrest, Ilyas was transferred to the Margalla Police Station. Capital Police have also confirmed the arrest of the former PoJK prime minister.

Ilyas was detained on charges of allegedly seizing family property and involvement in a shooting incident.

Meanwhile, lawyers and supporters of Ilyas have gathered outside the police station, while party workers also began to assemble outside his residence.

On May 1, a case was registered against Ilyas for trying to seize the central offices and important documents of Centaurus Mall, The Express News reported.

The First Information Report (FIR) was filed by Colonel (retd) Tipu Sultan, Deputy Security In-charge of The Centaurus Mall, naming Sardar Tanveer Ilyas, Muhammad Ali, Anil Sultan, Rizwan, and other unknown individuals as accused.

As per the FIR, Sardar Tanveer Ilyas, accompanied by an armed group of 20 to 25 individuals, entered office 1708 of Centaurus Mall by breaking the lock, with intentions to take control of the premises. However, their attempt was thwarted by the vigilant security guards. Sardar Tanveer Ilyas allegedly issued threats to kill Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan and Sardar Dr Rashid Ilyas Khan, along with their colleagues, The Express-News reported.

The FIR further stated that these individuals subjected the security officer to physical assault, and upon receiving information about the incident, law enforcement officials arrived at the scene, where Sardar Tanveer Ilyas allegedly fired at Colonel (retd) Tipu Sultan, narrowly missing him.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor