Former Scottish First Minister Alex Salmond passes away

Edinburgh [Scotland], October 12 : Ex-Scottish First Minister Alex Salmond, who formerly headed the Scottish National Party (SNP), passed away on Saturday at the age of 69, according to a report by New York Times.

The news of Salmond's death was confirmed by Anas Sarwar, the leader of Scotland's Labour Party. Sharing a post on X, he wrote, "The sad news of Alex Salmond's passing today will come as a shock to all who knew him in Scotland, across the UK and beyond."

"Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time and on behalf of Scottish Labour I offer our sincere condolences to all who will be mourning his loss," the post added.

Sarwar described Salmond as a figure in Scottish politics who made an immense impact on the country's landscape. He said, "Alex was a central figure in politics for over three decades and his contribution to the Scottish political landscape can not be overstated. It is right that we recognise Alex's service to our country as First Minister and to the communities he represented as both MP and MSP."

Meanwhile, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer also expressed his condolences over Salmond's death.

Sharing a post on X, he wrote, "For more than 30 years, Alex Salmond was a monumental figure of Scottish and UK politics. He leaves behind a lasting legacy. My thoughts are with those who knew him, his family, and his loved ones."

"On behalf of the UK government I offer them our condolences today," the post added.

Former UK PM Rishi Sunak also expressed his condolences over Salmond's death and said, "Alex Salmond was a huge figure in our politics. While I disagreed with him on the constitutional question, there was no denying his skill in debate or his passion for politics. May he rest in peace."

Salmond had resigned from the SNP in 2018 as he fought to deny allegations of sexual assault.

Notably, Salmond had led the country between 2007 and 2014. He also led the Yes campaign during the push for Scottish independence, according to a report by Politico.

