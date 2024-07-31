Former senior provincial legislator of Fujian expelled from CPC

Beijing, July 31 Su Zengtian, formerly a vice chairman of the Standing Committee of the Fujian Provincial People's Congress, has been expelled from the Communist Party of China (CPC) over serious violations of Party discipline and laws, according to an official statement issued Wednesday.

The decision was made following an investigation by the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) and the National Commission of Supervision (NCS) upon the approval of the CPC Central Committee, according to the statement by the CCDI and NCS.

Su was also a former deputy secretary of the leading Party members group of the Standing Committee of the Fujian Provincial People's Congress.

According to the statement, Su has lost his ideals and convictions and has refused to cooperate with the investigation against him.

Failing to abide by the central Party leadership's eight-point decision on improving conduct, he attended banquets, accepted travel arrangements, and sought benefits for others in the selection and appointment of officials, as well as in the election of deputies to the people's congress, according to the findings of the investigation.

He was found to have accepted money, gifts and consumer cards in violation of regulations, involved in money-for-sex and power-for-money trades, and abused his position to benefit others in land transfers, enterprise operations and job promotions, receiving substantial amounts of property in return.

Su had committed duty-related violations and is suspected of the crime of accepting bribes and abuse of power, according to the statement, Xinhua news agency reported.

Su's illicit gains will be confiscated, and the case will be transferred to procuratorial authorities for examination and prosecution in accordance with the law, the statement noted.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor