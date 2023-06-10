Former UK PM Boris Johnson resigns as MP

Boris Johnson, Britain’s former prime minister and one of the most divisive leaders of his generation, has resigned as a member of Parliament with immediate effect, triggering a by- election in his marginal seat.

Johnson, 58, said he was stepping down on Friday with immediate effect, triggering an immediate by-election in his marginal seat, which heaped political pressure on his successor Rishi Sunak.

The decision by Boris Johnson came in the backdrop of an investigation against him for his alleged role in misleading the House of Commons when he said all COVID-19 rules were followed. Boris Johnson said that he is being forced out of the Parliament by a tiny handful of people.

Parliament’s privileges committee had the power to recommend that Johnson be suspended from parliament for more than 10 days if they were to find he did mislead parliament recklessly or deliberately, potentially triggering an election for his seat. I am being forced out by a tiny handful of people, with no evidence to back up their assertions, and without approval even of Conservative party members let alone the wider electorate, Johnson said in a statement.

The former prime minister said he had received a letter from the privileges committee making it clear much to my amazement that they are determined to use the proceedings against me to drive me out of parliament.