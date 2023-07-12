Former UK PM Boris Johnson, wife Carrie welcomes eighth child from his third marriage

Former British prime minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie welcomed a boy last week, according to a post on his wife's Instagram account on Tuesday.

Welcome to the world Frank Alfred Odysseus Johnson born 5 July at 9.15am. (Can you guess which name my husband chose?!), reads 35-year-old Carrie's post. Am loving every minute of the sleepy baby bubble. Seeing my older two embrace their new brother with such joy and excitement has been the most wonderful thing to see. We are all very smitten. Thank you so much to the incredible NHS maternity team at UCLH [University College London Hospital]. They really are the most amazing, caring people. I feel such immense gratitude, she said.

The couple married in May 2021 and Romy was born in December 2021, and their first boy Wilf born in April 2020. The new baby is Boris Johnson's eighth from three women, including former Indian-origin wife Marina Wheeler. Johnson, 59, studied Classics at Oxford University's Balliol College and Odysseus is a legendary Greek king in Homer's epic poem the Odyssey, which is one of the names of the new baby.