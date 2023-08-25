Former US President Trump Arrested In 2020 Election Fraud Case

Former US president Donald Trump was arrested at a Georgia jail on Thursday on racketeering and conspiracy charges for trying to overturn the 2020 election results in the southern state.The ex president was arrested on racketeering and conspiracy charges and released on a $200,000 bond. Trump headed back home to New Jersey once he was released.

Trump's surrender in Georgia marks the fourth time this year the former president has turned himself in to local or federal officials after criminal charges were brought against him. Donald Trump was arrested at a Georgia jail on August 24 on racketeering and conspiracy charges for trying to overturn the 2020 election results in the southern State.Trump was booked on 13 charges at Atlanta’s Fulton County Jail, according to records published by the sheriff’s office.Trump’s height was listed by the jail as six foot three inches (1.9 meters), his weight as 215 pounds (97 kilograms) and his hair color as “Blond or Strawberry.”