Foundation stone laid for construction of Arun Multipurpose Building with Indian assistance in Nepal

Kathmandu [Nepal], July 15 : The Foundation stone has been laid for construction of a multipurpose building in Bhojpur District of Nepal which is being built in Indian assistance.

Issuing a release, the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu on Tuesday announced, "Foundation stone for the construction of Arun Multipurpose Foundation Building at Arun Rural Municipality, Bhojpur was laid today jointly by Mr. Shalikram Khatri, Chairman, Arun Rural Municipality, Bhojpur and Shri Avinash Kumar Singh, Counsellor, Embassy of India, Kathmandu."

The Arun Multipurpose Foundation Building is being built with the Government of India's financial assistance of NRs. 31.88 million under 'Nepal-India Development Cooperation'.

"The Government of India's grant is being utilised for the construction of three three-floor building with classrooms, teachers' room, meeting room, program hall, separate toilets for girls and boys and other allied facilities," the release added further.

Construction of the multipurpose building is being taken up as High Impact Community Development Project (HICDP) and is being implemented through Arun Rural Municipality, Bhojpur.

Chairman, Arun Rural Municipality and political representatives appreciated the continued developmental support being provided by the Government of India for the growth and development of Nepal. The Arun Multipurpose Foundation Building would help augment the cultural and educational infrastructure of the region.

Since 2003, the Government of India has taken up over 570 HICDPs in Nepal in various sectors. Amongst these, 93 projects are in Koshi Province. In addition to these, the Government of India has gifted 1049 ambulances and 300 school buses to various hospitals, health posts and educational institutions in Nepal. Amongst these, 7 ambulances and one school bus have been gifted in Bhojpur.

As close neighbours, India and Nepal share wide-ranging and multi-sectoral cooperation. The implementation of HICDPs reflects the continued support of the Government of India in bolstering the efforts of the Government of Nepal in empowerment of its people and augmenting infrastructure in priority sectors.

