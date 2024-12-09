Four dead, ten missing as minibus plunges into canal in Egypt's Asyut

Cairo, Dec 9 Rescue teams in Egypt's Asyut province recovered the bodies of four people after a minibus carrying 14 passengers plunged into a canal in the Dayrout district.

Search efforts are ongoing for the remaining missing passengers, while divers and water police are currently involved in the operation, state-run Al-Ahram newspaper reported.

Egypt has a high rate of traffic accidents. Some blame the situation on careless driving, while others say the real cause is the poor condition of Egypt's roads.

According to the official statistics agency CAPMAS, road accidents in the country claimed 5,861 lives in 2023.

