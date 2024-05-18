Four, including Spanish tourists killed in armed attack in Afghanistan

Bamyan [Afghanistan], May 18 : At least four people, including three foreigners, were killed, and seven others were injured in an armed attack in Bamyan province of Afghanistan, as reported by Khaama Press News Agency, citing the spokesperson of the Taliban-controlled Ministry of Interior.

Spokesperson Abdul Mateen Qani shared that four individuals have been arrested on suspicion of their involvement in the attack and out of seven injured, three are foreigners.

As of now, no individual or organization has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Qani condemned this attack on his social media platform X and said the perpetrators would be arrested and punished, Khaama Press reported.

The spokesperson for the Ministry of Interior of the Taliban did not say anything about the identities of the foreign citizens targeted.

Later on, Spain's Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that the three individuals killed on Friday were Spanish citizens. At least one Spanish national was also among those injured, Al Jazeera reported.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said in a post on social media that he was "overwhelmed by the news of the murder of Spanish tourists in Afghanistan", offering his condolences to the families and friends of the victims.

Sanchez also said he was following the situation closely and pledged consular support.

"Overwhelmed by the news of the murder of Spanish tourists in Afghanistan. I follow the situation punctually. The Consular Emergency Unit of @MAECgob is working to offer all the necessary assistance. I want to convey all my affection to his family and friends," he posted on X.

However, according to the local people the attack on Friday in Bamyan, four foreign tourists and their driver were killed, and eight ordinary individuals, including a driver, were injured. The report added that the foreign tourists were likely citizens of Russia.

According to several reports, ISIS has been active in Afghanistan, particularly in certain regions where it has sought to establish a presence and carry out its extremist agenda, Khaama Press reported.

Despite the Taliban's control over much of the country, ISIS has continued to pose a significant security threat through its insurgent activities, including targeted attacks on civilians, security forces, and infrastructure.

The group's tactics often involve suicide bombings, assassinations, and intimidation, aiming to destabilize the region and undermine the authority of the Taliban.

However, despite efforts to combat ISIS, the group continues to carry out attacks, highlighting the persistent security threats faced by Afghanistan and the difficulties in achieving lasting peace and stability in the region.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor