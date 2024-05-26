Four injured, over 2,700 affected as tropical cyclone hits Philippines

Manila, May 26 Four people were injured and 2,734 affected as tropical cyclone Ewiniar triggered floods and landslides in parts of the Philippines, the government said on Sunday.

In a report, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said the four injured people were from the Bicol region, southeast of the Philippine capital, Manila, Xinhua news agency reported.

It added that no deaths have been reported so far.

Meanwhile, more than 6,000 passengers, truck drivers and cargo helpers were stranded in all ports nationwide on Sunday morning due to the inclement weather conditions, said the Philippine Coast Guard.

Ewiniar, the first cyclone to hit the Philippines this year, has affected the Bicol region on the main Luzon island and the Eastern Visayas region in the central Philippines.

The state weather bureau said Ewiniar will continue to dump heavy rain in many areas, including Metro Manila, warning of more flooding and possible landslides.

The bureau forecast Ewiniar to reach severe tropical storm category on Monday and typhoon category by Tuesday before exiting the Philippines on Wednesday.

The Philippines is one of the most disaster-prone countries globally, mainly due to its location in the Pacific Ring of Fire and the Pacific typhoon belt. On average, the archipelagic country experiences 20 typhoons yearly, some intense and destructive.

