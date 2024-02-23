Four killed in China building fire

Nanjing, Feb 23 Four people were killed after a building fire broke out Friday morning in the city of Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province.

The fire broke out in a residential building in the Yuhuatai District at around 4:39 a.m., Xinhua news agency reported, citing the local fire rescue team.

The fire was put out at around 6:00 a.m. and rescue efforts were concluded.

The cause of the accident is currently under investigation.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor