Four missing after rain triggered mountain torrents, landslides in China

Beijing, June 18 Torrential rains triggered mountain torrents and landslides in the city of Changji, northwest China's Xinjiang.

The landslides hit the region at about 6:50 p.m. Monday, leaving roads clogged and four people missing, according to local emergency response and fire departments, reports Xinhua news agency.

Police received reports of vehicles being trapped at around 7:55 p.m. Monday, and immediately launched rescue operations.

Search and rescue efforts for the four missing people are still underway.

