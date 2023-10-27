Four Palestinians killed in Israel attack (IANS FROM ISRAEL)

Tel Aviv, Oct 27 Four Palestinians were killed in the West Bank in an Israeli air raid, Palestinian officials said on Friday.

The militant factions have identified that two of the deceased belonged to their camp.

Israel police have kept a strong tab on the Palestinians who are reaching the Al Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem for prayers. Heavy deployment of Israeli police was seen at the mosque, who even fired tear gas when Palestinians reached there for prayers.

The Al-Aqsa mosque has been a major flash point in Jerusalem and this is the third consecutive week after the October 7 massacre wherein the Israeli police have prevented people from praying inside the mosque.

Meanwhile, three people were injured in the Jaffa area of Tel Aviv when a missile hit a building.

There were several instances oflong sirens blazing in Tel Aviv, indicating people should move to the shelters. With missiles being launched at Tel Aviv, the IDF is likely to step up the ground offensive in Gaza Strip soon for which troop deployment has almost been completed.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor