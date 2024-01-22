'Four survivors' after Russian jet crashes in Afghan mountains

Kabul, Jan 22 The wreckage of a Russian passenger jet that crashed in Afghanistan last week was found in Badakhsan province with four aboard survived, spokesman for Afghan caretaker government Zabihullah Mujahid said.

According to Mujahid, the crashed plane was located in the Aruz Koh area of Kof Ab district in Badakhshan province and the pilot of the plane is among the four injured people.

He also noted that the search team of the Afghan administration has been continuing their efforts to find if any other survived the crash, Xinhua news agency reported.

A Russian passenger jet reportedly with six on board, including four crew and two passengers, was heading to Moscow and disappeared from the radar screen on Saturday evening in Afghan airspace.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor