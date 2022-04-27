Four Syrian soldiers killed in Israeli missile strike

Damascus [Syria], April 27 (ANI/Xinhua): Four Syrian soldiers were killed and three others wounded in an Israeli missile attack early Wednesday on several sites near the capital Damascus, state news agency SANA reported. Citing a military source, SANA reported that the missile strikes carried out just after midnight caused damage to the targeted sites. The source added that the Syrian air defences intercepted the missiles and downed some of them. Meanwhile, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor said the Israeli strikes destroyed weapon depots belonging to pro-Iran militias in the countryside of Damascus. The Britain-based watchdog said nine soldiers were killed and eight others wounded by what it called the 10th Israeli attack on Syrian sites since the beginning of 2022. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

