France: 6 teenagers convicted over school teacher's beheading in 2020

Paris [France], December 9 : A French court convicted six teenagers for their connection with the 2020 beheading of history teacher Samuel Paty, a shocking incident that sent shockwaves across the country, CNN reported.

The teacher had displayed caricatures of the Prophet Mohammad in a class on freedom of expression, sparking outrage among some Muslim parents who avoid depictions of prophets due to religious beliefs.

Among the defendants was a teenage girl who had alleged that Paty asked Muslim students to leave the room before showing the caricatures. The court found her guilty of false accusation charges and slanderous comments, establishing that she was not present in the class at the time, according to CNN.

The other adolescents faced charges related to participating in a premeditated criminal conspiracy and aiding in preparing an ambush.

Paty, aged 47, was fatally attacked outside his school in a Paris suburb by an 18-year-old assailant of Chechen origin, who was subsequently shot dead by the police.

The court found the teenagers guilty of having pointed out Paty to the murderer.

Louis Cailliez, lawyer for Paty's sister Mickaelle, expressed satisfaction with the full conviction but deemed the sentences "too lenient."

Dylan Slama, a lawyer for one of the teenagers, acknowledged the difficulty of finding satisfaction in such tragic circumstances but noted a sense of relief for his client, as reported by CNN.

The most severe sentence was assigned to an adolescent who received a six-month prison term and could potentially serve at home under electronic surveillance.

The girl convicted of false accusations and slanderous comments received an 18-month suspended sentence with two years of probationary measures.

All six teenagers face suspended sentences tied to strict probation measures lasting two to three years.

Another trial, involving adults this time, related to Paty's killing is scheduled for the end of next year, CNN reported.

