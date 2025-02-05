France denounces Trump's plans to take over Gaza Strip

Paris, Feb 5 France on Wednesday affirmed its opposition to any forced displacement of Gaza's Palestinian population, in the wake of remarks made by US President Donald Trump that he plans to take over the Gaza Strip and redevelop it after Palestinians are relocated elsewhere.

Trump made the remarks at a joint press conference with visiting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday, without providing details about how to conduct a resettlement procedure.

The French Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Wednesday that the forced displacement of the Palestinian population of Gaza would constitute a "serious" violation of international law, and an "attack on the legitimate aspirations of Palestinians." It would also represent a major obstacle to the two-state solution and could destabilize the entire region, the ministry said.

"France will continue actively promoting the implementation of the two-state solution, which alone can guarantee long-term peace and security to Israelis and Palestinians," the ministry said.

It added: "Gaza's future must lie not in the prospect of control by a third State but in the framework of a future Palestinian State, under the aegis of the Palestinian Authority."

France will continue to express its opposition to resettlement activity, and to "any hint of the unilateral annexation of the West Bank."

The Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) also strongly rejected Trump's remarks suggesting the relocation of Gaza Strip residents to neighbouring countries, Xinhua news agency reported.

Hussein al-Sheikh, Secretary General of the executive committee of the PLO, said in a press statement that the organisation "categorically rejects all calls to displace our people from their homeland."

The two-state solution, based on international law, remains the only viable path to peace and stability, he said.

"We were born here, we have lived here, and we will remain here," he added, praising Arab nations for standing by the Palestinians.

