France expects to see sporadic monkeypox cases

France [Paris], August 18 (ANI/WAM): The French Ministry of Health and Prevention is expecting the country to see sporadic cases of the new variant of monkeypox (mpox).

In a statement to Le Journal du Dimanche, a French Sunday newspaper, Frederic Valletoux, France's health minister, said there is a great possibility to see sporadic cases of the new mpox variant in France soon.

He added that around 150,000 people were vaccinated over the past three years, following an outbreak of clade II of mpox in 2002, noting that it is too early to know whether such vaccinations would prove effective against the new variant. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor