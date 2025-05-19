France immerses in spirit of Holi, around 20,000 people join in celebrations

Paris [France], May 19 : France celebrated the festival of Holi with fervor and enthusiasm as around 20,000 people joined in the festivities, the Embassy of India in France shared on Monday.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy shared that the celebration of Holi was organised by the Global Indian Organisation, France, which is a non-profit, social, apolitical organization, Jardin D'Acclimatation, which is Paris's only amusement and lesiure park that was opened in 1860, luxury goods mogul LVMH group and Marc-Antoine Jamet, Mayor and departmental councilor of Val-de-Reuil.

The celebration which was attended by 20,000 people highlighted the spirit of unity in diversity, and the ideals of liberty, equality, fraternity & joie de vivre cherished deeply by the people of France and India, Ambassador Sanjeev Singla said during the event.

"Holi in Paris - Vibrant celebration of the Indian festival of colours "Holi"

@Jardindacclim organized by @GIOFranceParis @LVMH @MA_Jamet

The celebration was attended by around 20,000 people.

Ambassador Sanjeev Singla in his remarks reflected that the celebrations today underscored the spirit of unity in diversity and the ideals of liberty, equality, fraternity & joie de vivre cherished deeply by the people of France and India", the post on X said.

The event saw a celebration of vibrant elements from the Indian culture for the Parisians to delve and appreciate the intricacies of India.

From several music and dance performances to Henna art and bringing gastronomical delights from India to France, the Holi celebrations built bridges of cultural connect between the two friendly countries.

The Embassy of India in France organises cultural events and programs, throughout the year with local and India-based artists, in Paris and important cities around in France, the Ministry of External Affairs had said in an earlier statement.

According to the MEA, mainland France has an estimated 1,19,000 Indian community (including NRIs) largely originating from erstwhile French colonies of Puducherry, Karaikal, Yanam, Mahe and Chandernagore and the States of Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Punjab. As regard French Overseas Territories the estimated Indian origin population is - Reunion Island (3,00,159), Guadeloupe (57,180), Maritinique (8,090) and Saint Martin (1950). There are over 50 Indian community organizations active in France.

MEA noted, the core of the India-France long-standing partnership is underpinned by shared democratic values, belief in multilateralism as a means to tackle global challenges, respect for international law, strong economic, cultural academic, and people-to-people ties.

