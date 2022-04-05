France to expel Russian diplomats

Paris, April 5 The French Foreign Ministry said that the country has decided to expel "many" Russian diplomats, "whose activities are contrary to our security interests".

The Ministry said in a statement that "the action is part of a European approach", reports Xinhua news agency.

It however, gave no further details about the numbers.

The development comes after French President Emmanuel Macron termed the killings in the Ukrainian city of Bucha as "unbearbale".

Bucha, located about 60 km from Kiev, was liberated from Russian forces on April.

The Mayor however announced that a mass grave of more than 300 bodies was found, which has led to widespread condemnation.

In a similar move on Monday, Germany also expelled a "significant number" of Russian diplomats, while Lithuania announced that it was expelling Moscow's envoy over Moscow's invasion of Kiev.

