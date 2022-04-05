France to expel Russian diplomats

France's Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs has said that the country has decided to expel "many" Russian diplomats, "whose activities are contrary to our security interests."

The ministry said in a statement that "the action is part of a European approach." It gave no further details about the numbers.

"Our first responsibility is always to ensure the security of French and European citizens," the statement added.

Russia launched its "special military operation" in Ukraine in the last week of February.

Since then, several western countries have backed Kyiv in the ongoing war and imposed several sanctions on Russia.

( With inputs from ANI )

