France to officially recognise Palestinian state at UN General Assembly

Paris, July 25 French President Emmanuel Macron has said that France will officially recognise the State of Palestine during the upcoming 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 80) in September.

"The urgent need today is to end the war in Gaza and to rescue the civilian population," Macron said on Thursday on his official X account.

He emphasised the necessity for an immediate ceasefire, the release of all hostages, and the delivery of massive humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza, Xinhua news agency reported.

Macron underscored the broader vision behind France's recognition of Palestine, saying, "We must build the State of Palestine, ensure its viability, and ensure that by accepting its demilitarisation and fully recognising Israel, it contributes to the security of all in the Middle East."

In a formal letter addressed to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, Macron said the urgent need is to achieve the only viable solution (two-state solution) to meet the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian people, put an end to terrorism and all forms of violence, and ensure lasting peace and security for Israel and the entire region.

The move follows Macron's earlier declaration in April, saying that France would recognise the Palestinian state during an international conference on Palestine, co-chaired with Saudi Arabia in New York in June.

But under pressure from the US, the international conference has been postponed until the end of July.

His statement came as anger mounted across the world over the continued Israeli military operation in Gaza and growing starvation there.

France would become the first of the Group of Seven major industrialised nations -- also including the US, Britain, Canada, Germany, Japan and Italy -- to recognise a Palestinian state.

The decision appeared likely to irk the Trump administration as it stands behind Israel and pursues its own attempts to end the war in Gaza.

Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli Prime Minister, reacted angrily to the French move.

He said in a statement that "we strongly condemn Macron's decision to recognise a Palestinian state next to Tel Aviv in the wake of the October 7 massacre" of 2023, adding that a Palestinian state could become "a launchpad to annihilate Israel".

Israel has consistently opposed French recognition of Palestinian statehood, saying it would reward Hamas terrorism and accusing Macron of leading "a crusade against the Jewish state". Relations between the two countries have become strained and now appear certain to worsen.

The announcement came on the same day that the US and Israel walked away from Gaza cease-fire talks in Qatar, accusing Hamas of not acting in good faith.

