Frank Sinatra re-enters Billboard Hot 100 for 1st time in 56 Years with 'Jingle Bells'

Los Angeles, Dec 21 As the celebrations for Christmas draw closer, music legend Frank Sinatra hit another music milestone, 25 years after his demise.

The 13-time Grammy winner, who died in May 1998 at 82, just hit this year’s Billboard Hot 100 top 20 with his 1948 recording of ‘Jingle Bells’, reports People magazine.

As per Billboard, the recording climbed from the Number 28 to Number 20 slot on the Hot 100 dated December 2023. Sinatra’s Christmas tune became his fourth Top 20 Hot 100 hit and his first song to reach the Top 20 since 1967.

From December 8 to December 14, the late crooner’s song streams increased by 19 per cent, totaling 16.9 million U.S. streams. Additionally, the song has reached 15.3 million all-format radio audiences and sold 1,000 downloads, per Luminate, according to Billboard.

As per People, the song was written by James Lord Pierpont and published in 1857. Other recordings of the classic carol have been featured on the Billboard Top 100, including covers by Kimberley Locke, the Glee Cast, Lauren Daigle and Meghan Trainor.

Locke's recording hit the Number 1 slot on Billboard Adult Contemporary Top 30 in 2006, while the Glee Cast’s rendition reached Number 10 on Billboard Holiday Digital Top 25 song sales in 2010.

Daigle’s version made it to Number 3 on Billboard Christian Airplay top 50 in 2016. Trainor's version currently sits with Sinatra's cover on the Holiday 100 chart, with her cover reaching the Number 74 slot.

Apart from ‘Jingle Bells’, Sinatra’s three other songs to chart were ‘Strangers in the Night’, which topped in 1966, ‘That’s Life’ which reached its peak at Number 4 in December 1966, and ‘Somethin’ Stupid’, with his daughter Nancy, which remained in the Number 1 slot for four weeks starting in April 1967.

