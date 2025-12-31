Free Balochistan Movement protests against enforced disappearances of Baloch women in UK, Europe

Manchester [UK], December 31 : The Free Balochistan Movement (FBM) has intensified its international advocacy against alleged human rights abuses in Balochistan, staging a protest in the British city of Manchester to condemn what it describes as the enforced disappearance of Baloch women by Pakistani security forces.

The demonstration drew attention to what activists say is a sharp escalation in state repression over the past month, marked by the abduction of Baloch women from their homes in different parts of Balochistan. Protesters carried banners and placards accusing Pakistani authorities of using enforced disappearances as a tool to silence political dissent and intimidate Baloch families demanding basic rights and justice.

According to the organisers, the Manchester protest was part of a broader international campaign to raise awareness about the situation in Balochistan and to pressure global human rights institutions to take notice. Activists emphasised that women are increasingly being targeted, a development they described as a dangerous escalation in the conflict.

Earlier, on December 11, the Netherlands chapter of the Free Balochistan Movement held a similar demonstration in front of the International Court of Justice in The Hague to mark International Human Rights Day. During that protest, participants highlighted what they termed decades of systematic human rights violations by both Pakistan and Iran in Baloch-populated regions. Free Balochistan Movement advocates for an independent Balochistan, said its struggle is rooted in resistance against enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and political repression.

The region of Balochistan remains afflicted by a concerning trend of enforced disappearances, where some victims are eventually released, while others face extended detention or fall victim to targeted killings. These violations of fundamental rights have heightened insecurity and distrust among the local population. The ongoing threat of arbitrary arrests and the lack of accountability continue to destabilise Balochistan, eroding efforts to restore peace, justice, and public trust in state institutions.

