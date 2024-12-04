"Free Hong Kong! Revolution now!": Taiwanese students stage protest amid Chinese delegation visit

Taipei [Taiwan], December 4 : The students of National Taiwan University raised pro-democratic slogans on Tuesday amid the visit of Chinese table tennis player Ma Long and a delegation of Chinese students.

According to Radio Free Asia, the Chinese delegation is on a nine-day trip to Taiwan after an invitation from former President Ma Ying-jeou. The invitation is not welcomed by the Taiwan residents.

Over 70 students held banners signifying support for the 2019 Hong Kong protest and banned the Tibetan snow lion flag, used by supporters of Tibetan independence. The students started the protest as Ma Long visited the School of Social Sciences at the National Taiwan University, as reported by Radio Free Asia.

"Free Hong Kong! Revolution now!" read one sign, referencing the pro-democracy movement that has been stifled in Hong Kong under China's harsh national security laws. Another sign stated, "We support democracy and human rights, and we want to exchange on an equal footing!" a direct criticism of Beijing's refusal to engage in official talks with Taiwan and its ongoing denial of the island's sovereignty.

Taiwan has never been ruled by the People's Republic of China and is officially governed by the Republic of China, established after the fall of the Qing Dynasty in 1911.

Following the Chinese Civil War, the government of the Republic of China relocated to Taiwan, while the Communist Party established the People's Republic of China on the mainland. Despite China's insistence on eventual "unification," Taiwan's 23 million people largely reject Chinese rule and maintain a democratic system that stands in stark contrast to Beijing's authoritarian regime.

The RFA reported that China has threatened those who advocate for Taiwan's independence. On the other hand, Taiwan defends its sovereignty. A recent poll by the Institute for National Defence and Security Research revealed that 67.8 per cent of Taiwanese respondents said they would fight to defend the island if China were to launch an invasion.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor