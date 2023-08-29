French ambassador will stay in Niger despite pressure to leave: Macron

Paris [France], August 29 : President Emmanuel Macron has said that France’s ambassador to Niger will stay in the Sahel country in spite of the pressure being mounted to leave by the leaders of the recent coup, Al Jazeera reported.

Macron on Monday also reaffirmed France's support for the deposed president of Niger, Mohamed Bazoum. Macron had also lauded Bazoum’s decision to refuse to resign. Additionally, Macron stated that Paris would back any military action taken in Niger by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

The French president acknowledged that French envoy Sylvain Itte was listening in from Niamey, the capital of Niger, despite being given a 48-hour deadline to leave the country last Friday. He was speaking to ambassadors gathered in Paris for a significant speech on foreign policy, according to Al Jazeera.

“France and its diplomats have faced particularly difficult situations in some countries in recent months, from Sudan, where France has been exemplary, to Niger at this very moment and I applaud your colleague and your colleagues who are listening from their posts,” he said.

Bazoum was overthrown on July 26 and is currently being held at the presidential palace along with his family in a coup that has been denounced by France and the majority of Niger's neighbours.

In the event that diplomatic efforts to reach a settlement with the coup leaders fail, ECOWAS has stated that it is prepared to send soldiers to restore constitutional order, as reported by Al Jazeera.

The French ambassador was given 48 hours to depart, according to the Nigerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which stated that he had refused to meet with the country's new leaders and had done so because doing so was "contrary to the interests of Niger".

Macron stressed that France will not budge from its position of denouncing the coup and supporting Bazoum, emphasising that he had been chosen democratically.

“I think our policy is the right one. It’s based on the courage of President Bazoum, and on the commitments of our ambassador on the ground who is remaining despite all the pressure, despite all the declarations made by the illegitimate authorities,” said Macron, Al Jazeera reported.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor