French contingent participates in 75th Republic Day Parade in New Delhi

New Delhi [India], January 26 : A few months after Indian troops and aircraft paraded in Paris for the 2023 Bastille Day, a 95-member marching contingent and a 33-member band contingent from France participated in the 75th Republic Day Parade in New Delhi today.

The French detachment marching is drawn exclusively from the French Foreign Legion, a well-known and unique corps strong of about 10000 men from all around the world, including India.

Kartavya Path witnessed a march past by a combined band and marching contingent of the French Armed Forces. The band contingent was headed by Captain Khourda and followed by a marching contingent led by Captain Noel.

Then it was followed by the second Infantry regiment of the French Foreign Legion comprising 90 legionnaires led by Captain Noel. The Legionnaires wear the famous 'White Cap', which can be worn only by legionnaires who successfully went through four months of hard selection tests.

The best legionnaires get promoted and wear the 'Black Cap'.

French President Emmanuel Macron is attending as a chief guest at India's 75th Republic Day celebration.

This marks a unique reciprocal exchange following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to France on its National Day in July 2023.

This momentous visit by Macron culminates in the 25th-anniversary celebrations of the Strategic Partnership between India and France.

Macron was earlier welcomed in Jaipur on Thursday where he held a bilateral discussion with the Indian Prime Minister

"Taking India-France Strategic Partnership to greater heights! Productive discussions held between PM @narendramodi and President @EmmanuelMacron of France in Jaipur. The two leaders took stock of bilateral ties & exchanged perspectives on a wide-range of bilateral and global issues," Ministry of External Affiars (MEA) Official Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal wrote on X.

PM Modi said that it is a matter of great pride that the French President will be taking part in the 75th Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi on Friday.

He said that Macron's presence not only strengthens the ties between the two nations but also adds a significant chapter to "our shared history of friendship and collaboration."

PM Modi and President Macron have engaged in a series of high-profile meetings throughout 2023, underscoring the strength and depth of the bilateral relationship.

Their interactions have spanned various global platforms, including the COP 28 Summit in Dubai, the G20 Leaders' Summit, and the G7 Summit in Hiroshima. Notably, President Macron was also the Guest of Honour at the Bastille Day Celebrations in France in July 2023.

This is the sixth time (the highest for any country) a French leader is participating in India's biggest ceremonial event.

This tradition began with President Jacques Chirac in 1976, followed by Valery Giscard d'Estaing in 1980, Nicolas Sarkozy in 2008, and Francois Hollande in 2016.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's last visit to France for Bastille Day in July 2023 was a spectacle of symbolism and substance. The visit showcased the strong bonds between the two nations, with a tri-service Indian armed forces contingent marching at Champs-Elysees and a spectacular flypast by Rafale jets.

