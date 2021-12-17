French Defence Minister meets PM Modi seeking India's partnership to build a multi-polar order

France Defence Minister met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday to discuss global challenges, seeking India's partnership to build a multi-polar order and defend the rule of law in the international system.

"French Minister for the Armed Forces @florence_parly called on Hon'ble PM of India Shri @narendramodi. In a world of growing instability, France sees India as major power & partner to build a multipolar order, defend the rule of law and tackle global challenges," tweeted Emmanuel Lenain, Ambassador of France to India.

According to the French Embassy, the visit highlights France's engagement in the Indo-Pacific and the centrality of India in the French strategy. "It comes in the wake of several major bilateral air, navy, and army exercises this year. Desert Knight 21 in January, Varuna in April, Shakti in November. Minister Parly will stress France and India's joint commitment to answering the challenges of the Indo-Pacific by bringing together friendly powers to defence the rule of law, offering a positive agenda to the countries of the region and rejecting all forms of hegemony," the embassy said.

Meanwhile, the French Minister will detail the recently unveiled EU Strategy for Cooperation in the Indo-Pacific that brings a multiplier effect to this comprehensive approach for the region.

( With inputs from ANI )

