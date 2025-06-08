French President Macron to visit Greenland on June 15

Paris, June 8 French President Emmanuel Macron is expected to pay an official visit to Greenland on June 15, the French daily Le Monde reported, citing a French presidential office source.

At the invitation of Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, and Jens-Frederik Nielsen, prime minister of Greenland's self-government, French President Macron will be the first foreign head of state to visit Greenland since US President Donald Trump's threats of annexation, Xinhua news agency reported quoting Le Monde.

According to the French presidential office, the Elysee, the three leaders will hold talks over security in the North Atlantic and the Arctic, as well as issues related to climate change, energy transition, and supply of critical minerals.

This visit aims to "strengthen cooperation with Greenland in these areas and contribute to strengthening European sovereignty," Le Monde noted, citing the Elysee source.

Trump has repeatedly expressed a desire to acquire Greenland, a strategically located and resource-rich autonomous territory of Denmark.

Earlier in March, 2025, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has reaffirmed that Greenland remains part of the Kingdom of Denmark, rejecting recent remarks by US President Donald Trump, who said the US would "go as far as they have to" to acquire the island.

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen also criticised what he called a "false narrative" in US political circles suggesting Greenland is eager to become American.

Danish Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen described Trump's rhetoric as a "veiled threat" and "deeply inappropriate," warning that the US was escalating tensions.

"It is the people of Greenland who determine Greenland's future," he said.

Meanwhile, a demonstration has been planned in front of the US Embassy in Copenhagen to protest what organisers call "unwanted pressure" from Washington.

Greenland, once a Danish colony, became an integral part of the Kingdom of Denmark in 1953. It was granted home rule in 1979, expanding its autonomy, although Denmark retains control over foreign affairs and defence.

