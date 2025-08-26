Fresh wave of enforced disappearances reported in Karachi, Kech

Balochistan [Pakistan], August 26 : At least three individuals have allegedly become victims of enforced disappearance in separate incidents spanning Karachi and Balochistan's Kech district, raising serious concerns among rights groups and families. According to The Balochistan Post, the latest cases highlight the ongoing issue of involuntary abductions attributed to Pakistani security agencies.

Local sources told The Balochistan Post that on August 24, security forces allegedly picked up two men from Karachi's Malir area. The victims were identified as Dad Kareem, son of Mullah Bakhsh, and Shoaib Ahmed, son of Wahid Bakhsh. Both men, originally from Gebun in Kech district, belong to the same family. Their relatives claim that they were whisked away by military personnel and taken to an undisclosed location, with no official acknowledgement of their detention.

On the very same day, Usman Maqbool, a man who had already endured enforced disappearance in 2019 and was released after two years in 2021, was again allegedly detained. His family has appealed to authorities for information regarding his whereabouts, while activists stress the urgent need for accountability.

The 'Balochistan Post' reported that enforced disappearances remain a recurring human rights challenge in Balochistan, with families of the missing enduring uncertainty and trauma for years. Advocacy groups say the pattern of detentions without due process undermines both the justice system and public trust.

According to 'The Balochistan Post' the families of Kareem, Ahmed, and Maqbool have demanded immediate disclosure of their loved ones' locations and called on the government to ensure their safe release. Human rights organizations have also urged international attention, warning that the practice of enforced disappearance continues to erode fundamental freedoms in the region.

