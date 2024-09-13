Friction points in Depsang, Demchok not resolved yet; no forward movement in last three years on LAC

New Delhi [India], September 13 : Amid the Chinese statement that disengagement has taken place between India and China in recent times at four locations, sources in the security establishment said that friction points in Depsang and Demchok areas in Eastern Ladakh continue to remain unresolved.

The sources also clarified that there has not been any resolution of forward movement between the two sides on the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh in the last three years.

Notably, when asked about External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's statement in Geneva that 75 per cent of disengagement issues between India and China have been resolved and whether India and China are close to a breakthrough in bilateral relations, which has been bogged down for over four years.

Meanwhile, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning said during a press briefing said, "In recent years, front-line armies of the two countries have realised disengagement in four areas in the Western sector of the China-India border, including the Galwan Valley. The China-India border situation is generally stable and under control."

The last set of disengagements had happened between the two sides soon after India had occupied advantageous positions on the Kailash ranges, including Gurung Hill in 2020 after the gallant Indian action in the last week of August.

The sources also said that there have been 21 rounds of talks between the Indian and Chinese military in the last around four years. However, there has not been much success achieved in the last three years through talks in changing ground positions.

Mao during the press conference further said that the two sides reviewed the progress made in recent border issue consultations and agreed to enhance mutual understanding and trust, paving the way for strengthened bilateral ties.

"On September 12, Director Wang Yi met with India's National Security Adviser Ajit Doval in St. Petersburg. The two sides discussed progress made in recent consultation on border issues and agreed to deliver on the common understandings reached by leaders of the two countries, enhance mutual understanding and trust, create conditions for improving bilateral ties and maintain communication to this end," Mao said.

Notably, NSA Ajit Doval met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Thursday on the sidelines of the BRICS National Security Advisers' meeting. During their discussions, Doval emphasised that maintaining peace and tranquility in border areas, as well as respecting the Line of Actual Control (LAC), are essential for restoring normalcy in bilateral relations between India and China.

NSA Doval conveyed that peace and tranquility in borders areas and respect for LAC are essential for normalcy in bilateral relations. Both sides must fully abide by relevant bilateral agreements, protocols, and understandings reached in the past by the two governments, the Ministry of External Affairs had said in a press release.

The two sides also agreed that the India-China bilateral relationship is significant not just for the two countries but also for the region and the world.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor