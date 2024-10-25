Friendship between India, Germany deepening at every step, on every front: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], October 25 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hailed the strengthening ties between India and Germany, citing recent collaborations as evidence of their deepening friendship.

Speaking at the 18th Asia-Pacific Conference of German Business 2024, PM Modi said, "On one hand, the CEO Forum meeting is being held here, on the other hand, our navies are practising together. German naval ships are on a port call in Goa. And in a short while from now, the seventh inter-governmental consultations between India and Germany are also to be organized."

"That is, the friendship between India and Germany is deepening at every step, on every front," he added.

PM Modi said that this year marks the completion of 25 years of India-Germany strategic partnership and added that the next 25 years are going to take this partnership to new heights.

"This year is the 25th year of India-Germany Strategic Partnership. The next 25 years are going to take this partnership to new heights. We have prepared a roadmap for a developed India in the coming 25 years," PM Modi said.

Prime Minister Modi welcomed the release of the "Focus on India" document by the German Cabinet, which outlines how two strong democracies and leading economies can cooperate for global good.

"I am happy that at such a crucial time, the German Cabinet has released the Focus on India document. The Focus on India document is a blueprint of how the world's two strong democracies, the world's two leading economies, can together become a force for global good. It clearly reflects the approach and commitment to take the strategic partnership forward in a holistic manner. The trust that Germany has shown in India's skilled manpower is especially amazing," he said.

PM Modi also expressed confidence that Germany's decision to increase visas for skilled Indians will boost its growth.

"Germany has decided to increase the number of visas given to skilled Indians every year from 20 thousand to 90 thousand. I am confident that this will give a new impetus to Germany's growth," he said.

"Our mutual trade has reached a level of more than 30 billion dollars. Today, on one hand, hundreds of German companies are in India, while Indian companies are also rapidly increasing their presence in Germany. Today, India is becoming the biggest centre of diversification and de-risking. India is also becoming a hub of global trade and manufacturing. In such a situation, this is the most appropriate time for you to Make in India, Make for the World," PM Modi said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor