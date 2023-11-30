From Alia to Orry, quite a celebrity turnout for 'Animal' screening in Mumbai

Mumbai, Nov 30 The special screening of the upcoming Ranbir Kapoor-starrer 'Animal' was held in Mumbai's BKC area on Thursday, and it was a starry affair. As the film is a highly anticipated release, a lot of members of B-town graced the screening.

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt, who is also the wife of Ranbir Kapoor, arrived at the special screening with her sister Shaheen Bhatt and her mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor. The actress turned heads with black blazer and a pair of black pants.

Ranbir too arrived in style as he sported a black suit and a pair of sunglasses.

Actress Rashmika Mandanna, who plays Ranbir's wife in the film, turned heads with her style.

The actress was seen walking alongside her Animal co-star Ranbir Kapoor.

Rashmika Mandanna wore a light brown coloured body hugging outfit and kept her makeup glam and opted for heels.

Actor Bobby Deol, who serves as the film's antagonistic force, was seen at the venue with his wife and son.

His nephew Rajveer Deol was also seen at the screening. Actor Anil Kapoor, who plays the role of Ranbir's father in 'Animal' attended the premiere as he gave the younger stars a run for their money with his swag.

Veteran actor Shakti Kapoor too was seen at the special screening along with Ranbir’s father-in-law, Mahesh Bhatt.

Social media influencer Orry, who is currently the hot topic in the memeverse, was also seen attending the special screening in Mumbai.

'Animal' is co-written, edited, and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of 'Kabir Singh' fame.

The film also stars Tripti Dimri, and is set to clash with the Vicky Kaushal-starrer 'Sam Bahadur' at the box-office on Friday.

