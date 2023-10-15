From Ankita Lokhande to Jigna Vora and Munawar Faruqui: Here are the confirmed ‘BB 17’ contestants

Mumbai, Oct 15 The seventeenth edition of the controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss’, hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, is all set to have its grand premiere on Sunday night. Names such as Ankita Lokhande, Jigna Vora, Manasvi Mamgai and Munawar Faruqui among many others will be seen in the show, which has the theme ‘Dil, Dimaag aur Dum’.

Here’s a list of 12 people who will be seen on the Big Boss 17, which goes on for three months and has 24X7 cameras coverage on the housemates.

Ankita Lokhande and husband Vicky Jain

Actress Ankita Lokhande, known as Archana from ‘Pavitra Rishta’ and Jhalkari bai from Kangana Ranaut-starrer ‘Manikarnika’ will be entering the show with her husband and businessman Vicky Jain, whopresently holds the position of Managing Director at Mahavir Inspire Group.

Mannara Chopra

Actress Mannara Chopra has worked in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Kannada films. She is the cousin of actresses Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra. Mannara has worked in Hindi films such as'Zid'.

Munawar Faruqui

Singer and comedian Munawar Faruqui lifted the trophy of ‘Lock Upp’ season 1 hosted by Kangana Ranaut. He has been in controversies and drama over the years, ranging from his arrests to his undisclosed marriage.

Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt

Neil Bhatt is best known for his role as Ranveer Singh Vaghela in'Roop - Mard Ka Naya Swaroop' and DCP Virat Chavan in 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin'. He will be joined with his actress wife Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt in the reality show. Neil and Aishwarya fell in love on the sets of 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin'. They announced their engagement in January 27, 2021 and got married on November 30, 2021 in Ujjain.

Jigna Vora

Former crime reporter Jigna Vora, whose life was showcased in the digital show ‘Scoop’ by Hansal Mehta, will be seen in the Salman Khan-hosted show.Vora was jailed for reportedlybeing involved in the murder of another senior journalist. She penned her experience as a biographical memoir Behind Bars in

Rinku Dhawan

She has been in the industry for 25 years and is best known for playing Chhaya Aggarwal in Kahani Ghar Ghar Kii. She has also been a part ofYeh Vaada Raha, Gupta Brothers, Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha amongst others.

Isha Malviya

Isha Malviya is an Indian television actress, model and social media influencer. She is known for playing the lead role in the TV show Udaariyaan alongside Priyanka Chaudhary and Ankit Gupta. She is also the 2nd runner up from Miss Teen Indian Worldwide.

Abhishek Kumar

Abhishek gained the spotlight for playing Amrik Singh Virk in Udaariyaan. He will be seen with his former co-star Isha Malviya in the show. However, it was reported that the two were dating and ended in a bitter feud. He was also seen in music videos Kasoor, Chhatri and Yeh Pyaar Nahi Toh Kya Hai.

Others who will be seen in the show are social media influencer Anurag Dhubal, celebrity lawyer Sana Khan, actress Soniya Bansal, YouTuber and comedian Sunny Arya, Youtuber Arun Srikant.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor