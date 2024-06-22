"From our side, government extending all possible support": Kwatra on Bangladesh MP murder case

New Delhi [India], June 22 : The investigation into the murder of Bangladesh Awami League MP Anwarul Azim Anar, who was found dead at a flat in Kolkata is underway, and the Indian government is extending all possible support to the Bangladesh side, said Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra on Saturday.

Kwatra said that the law enforcement agencies from both countries are in close coordination to investigate the brutal murder.

"The incident regarding the Bangladesh MP is currently under investigation and law enforcement agencies from both countries are currently coordinating and necessary information is being shared in respect of the investigation," the Foreign Secretary said at a special briefing today.

"And the government from our side is extending all possible support to the Bangladesh side as part of the investigation..." he added.

Bangladeshi Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan had said that Anar, who had gone missing in India, was found murdered in Kolkata on May 22.

The Chief of the Bangladesh Detective Department is currently in India to investigate the murder case of Bangladesh MP Anwarul Azim Anar.

Harun-or-Rashid arrived with a police team in Kolkata, soon after the murder came to the fore and described the killing of Anar as "cold-blooded, barbaric murder." He said that he had never seen such a heinous planned murder.

He said that the prime suspect in the murder case was identified as Akhtaruzzaman and they suspect he could have probably escaped to the United States via Dubai from Kathmandu.

According to the findings, the MP was allegedly killed in a Kolkata apartment, where his body was chopped and suspects proceeded to dispose of the remains by packaging them in multiple plastic bags.

