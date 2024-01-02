From Tasmania to throne: Crown Princess Mary set to become Denmark's first Australian-born Queen

Copenhagen [Denmark], January 2 : In a remarkable twist of fate, the ascent of an Australian sales executive to the upper echelons of European royalty is reaching its apex as Crown Princess Mary Elizabeth of Denmark is set to become the country's Queen Consort, CNN reported.

The final leg of Mary's journey, from Tasmania to the Danish throne, received an unexpected catalyst on New Year's Eve with the surprise abdication announcement by Queen Margrethe II.

Queen Margrethe's decision to step down on January 14, an exceedingly rare move in Denmark where a monarch hasn't abdicated since 1146, paves the way for her eldest son, Crown Prince Frederik, to ascend the throne and, his wife, Crown Princess Mary, born in Tasmania, Australia, is poised to become Denmark's first Australian-born Queen, marking the culmination of a fairy tale romance that began in a Sydney pub around the time of the 2000 Olympics, as reported by CNN.

Millions witnessed the couple's wedding in 2004, and now, two decades later, the anticipation of their ascension to the throne is expected to captivate audiences worldwide, from Copenhagen to Mary's birthplace in the Tasmanian capital of Hobart.

Tasmanian Premier Jeremy Rockliff expressed pride in Crown Princess Mary, stating, "With her demonstrated humility, grace, and kindness, I am sure Crown Princess Mary will be embraced as Queen alongside her husband, King Frederik." He eagerly anticipates watching the next generation and Tasmania's own-born Queen lead Denmark's future.

Queen Margrethe's unexpected abdication announcement temporarily halted New Year's celebrations in Denmark, as royal correspondents sought to decipher the significance of the move.

The Queen, in her New Year's Eve speech, covered a range of topics, including the tragedy of war, climate change, and personal pride in her grandson, Prince Christian.

She spoke about climate change, the challenges of artificial intelligence, and the pride she has in her grandson, Prince Christian, who has just turned 18.

"On 14th January, 2024 - 52 years after I succeeded my beloved father - I will step down as Queen of Denmark. I will hand over the throne to my son Crown Prince Frederik," Margrethe said.

However, the pivotal moment came when she revealed her decision to step down, citing recent successful back surgery and contemplation of the future as driving factors.

The surprise nature of the announcement led to speculation about the reasons behind Queen Margrethe's decision. Royal correspondents pointed to her recent efforts to slim down the royal family and strip royal titles from the children of her youngest son, Prince Joachim, and Princess Marie, who subsequently relocated to the US. This move, in hindsight, appears as a strategic decision to clear potential obstacles for Crown Prince Frederik as he assumes the throne.

While Denmark's royals have a constitutional role with limited powers, Crown Princess Mary has garnered attention not only for her poise and fashion sense but also for her advocacy work. Born in 1972 to a Scottish mathematics professor and a British executive assistant, Mary's journey took her from Houston, Texas, to Hobart, where she started her education. Her diverse career included roles as an advertising executive, and her path eventually led to a Sydney-based property firm, where she met Crown Prince Frederik, as reported by CNN.

The couple's marriage in 2004 marked the beginning of a new chapter, with four children following, including Prince Christian, next in line to the throne. Aside from her royal duties, Crown Princess Mary is celebrated for her commitment to social causes through The Mary Foundation, established in 2007, focusing on issues such as sexual rights for women and girls and advocacy for refugees.

As the new generation of Danish royals prepares to ascend the throne, the abdication ceremony is expected to be a more low-key affair compared to other European monarchies. Details are yet to be confirmed, but the Royal House hints at an abdication at the Council of State, an advisory body for the monarchy.

On January 14, when Crown Prince Frederik becomes King and Crown Princess Mary the Queen, their appearance on the balcony of Christiansborg Palace in Copenhagen is anticipated, presenting a modern monarchy. The global interest in this modern fairy tale is likely to skyrocket, and Australia, in particular, looks forward to celebrating the first Australian-born Queen in European royalty, CNN reported.

