Frontier Corps attacked bus on which Baloch were travelling: Baloch Yakjehti Committee

Shaal [Pakistan], July 28 : Several Baloch people travelling on a bus through the Shaal area in the Mastung district of Balochistan were reportedly attacked by the Frontier Corps (FC).

The passengers of the attacked vehicle included elderly women and children, a statement by the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) reported on Sunday.

In a post on X, the BYC stated, "Our bus of Baloch National Gathering Shaal, carrying women and children, was targeted by FC forces in Mastung. Windows shattered, and many were injured, including elderly women and children. We call upon the international community to speak up against Pakistan's brutality".

https://x.com/BalochYakjehtiC/status/1817198090635395285

Exiled Baloch leaders across the globe have been condemning the state-backed brutalities inflicted by Pakistan upon the Baloch community.

In a post on X, Brahumdagh Bugti said, "I strongly condemn the attack by Pakistani forces on Baloch civilians in Mastung. Forces fired at vehicles of protesters who were on their way to attend a public gathering in Gwadar, resulting in several injuries due to indiscriminate firing. This brutal action demonstrates how Pakistani forces operate with impunity".

I strongly condemn the attack by Pakistani forces on Baloch civilians in Mastung. Forces fired at vehicles of protesters who were on their way to attend a public gathering in Gwadar, resulting in several injuries due to indiscriminate firing. This brutal action demonstrates how…— Brahumdagh Bugti (@BBugti) July 27, 2024

A similar incident of Pakistan's brutality was reported by Sadia Baloch, a Baloch leader and member of the BYC.

In a post on X, the Baloch leader mentioned, "Today State agencies and FC opened fire thrice on our peaceful caravan while we were marching from Quetta to Gawadar for the Baloch Raaji Muchi. We were stopped and beaten multiple times by the FC and agencies on the route. As we finally reached Mastung Chowk through all hurdles, FC fired the tyres of all our vehicles while we were on them".

Today State agencies and FC opened fire thrice on our peaceful caravan while we were marching from Quetta to Gawadar for the #BalochRaajiMuchi. We were stopped and beaten multiple times by the FC and agencies on the route. As we finally reached Mastung Chowk through all hurdles,… pic.twitter.com/u5E2AziPrS — Sadia Baloch (@sadiabalochssb) July 27, 2024

The statement by Sadia further mentioned that the Pakistani defence forces opened fire on the peaceful participants, resulting in severe injuries to 15 people four of which have been reported critical. Currently, we are on a sit-in at Mastung Chowk against the state's brutal use of power on people practising their right to peaceful politics.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor