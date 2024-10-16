Frustration grows in PoGB over inadequate sewage management and health risks

Gilgit [PoGB], October 16, : In Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan, residents of Ali Masjid Shaheed Colony are increasingly facing problems arising from a sewage line built at a cost of several crores of rupees, as reported by Skardu TV.

The residents are frustrated with the administration's failure to manage the growing issues of trash and sewage in the region.

Sheikh Nisar, a factory owner, voiced his anger, stating, "I have been working here for the last 8 to 10 years. For the past two years, we have visited every administrative office, but we have received no proper answers. Sewage water is entering our shops, and the government is doing nothing for us. Whoever constructed this sewage line has failed, and the raw materials used in its construction are of very cheap quality."

The lack of proper roads, healthcare, and other basic facilities has contributed to the region's status as one of the most backward areas. Residents attribute this neglect and corruption to a bleak future for Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan, the Skardu TV reported.

Many have reported that stagnant water is accumulating due to inadequate drainage from the sewage line, creating a breeding ground for mosquitoes and increasing the risk of vector-borne diseases. There are particular concerns about the potential spread of illnesses such as dengue and malaria, which are often linked to such breeding sites.

Expressing his frustration, Sheikh Nisar added, "The sewage line is blocked on all sides, causing water to accumulate here. This shop is my family's only source of income, and due to this situation, various diseases are arising. We complained to senior officials in January last year, but nothing has been done. We are fed up with this."

In 1949, the Pakistani government incorporated Gilgit-Baltistan into the Kashmir issue without the consent of the local population. From the beginning, residents were considered incapable of managing their own affairs and were subjected to the Frontier Crimes Regulation (FCR). It wasn't until the early 1970s, during Zulfiqar Bhutto's administration, that the FCR was abolished in Gilgit-Baltistan, as reported by Pak Military Monitor.

Despite this significant change, the region continues to face neglect and underdevelopment, leaving its residents grappling with limited economic opportunities and persistent socio-economic challenges.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor