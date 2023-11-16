FTC Chair Lina Khan uses ChatGPT to fight medical bill

San Francisco, Nov 16 Lina Khan, the Chair of the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC), recently shared that she has successfully used OpenAI's ChatGPT to contest a medical bill.

Khan, known for her criticism of big tech firms and advocacy for artificial intelligence (AI) regulation, discussed her successful experience while using AI on the New York Times' Hard Fork podcast, reports Insider.

When asked about her experiences with AI or ChatGPT, she said: "I'd read somewhere that somebody had gotten it to very effectively start contesting medical bills, which I had been navigating," adding: "And so I entered some of those prompts and actually got a successful outcome."

Khan did not elaborate on the matter but her disclosure indicated that the chatbot is used by users worldwide for a variety of purposes, the report mentioned.

Within just 72 hours after its public release, many physicians have already utilised ChatGPT to aid in empathetically communicating with their patients.

Earlier this year, ChatGPT was able to successfully pass the US medical licensing exam and diagnose rare medical conditions with accuracy.

A team from the University of California showed that ChatGPT Chemistry Assistant can help cut down significant time and labour required to develop new materials through efficient analysis of scientific literature.

In the study, published in the Journal of the American Chemical Society, the team prompted ChatGPT to perform one particularly time-consuming task: searching scientific literature.

With that data, they built a second tool, a model to predict experimental results.

