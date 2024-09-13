Fujairah Crown Prince attends launch of 3rd Al Bader Festival

Dubai [UAE], September 13 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, emphasised the significance of the Prophet's birthday and the importance of celebrating this occasion to preserve cultural and religious heritage in society.

This statement was made during his attendance at the third edition of the Al Bader Festival and the Prophet's birthday celebration, held at the Fujairah Creative Centre.

Sheikh Mohammed highlighted the support and directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, in advancing cultural initiatives across the emirate. These initiatives help build cultural and social bridges, while promoting the UAE's religious and social heritage.

The Crown Prince toured the artistic exhibitions at the festival, which feature works by prominent Arabic calligraphers from around the world. He also viewed Islamic art pieces, including patchwork art and the winning works of the Al Bader Prize. (ANI/WAM)

