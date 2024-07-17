Fujairah Scientific participates with 3 innovations in scientific forum in Sarajevo

Dubai [UAE], July 17 (ANI/WAM): Fujairah Scientific Club participated with 3 innovations in the international scientific forum hosted by the Bosnian capital, Sarajevo.

The organizing committee of the forum praised the innovative models presented by the Fujairah Club.

The members of the Fujairah Scientific Club delegation participated in dialogue and discussion sessions related to artificial intelligence and other scientific topics. (ANI/WAM)

