"Full of energy and vibrant": Diaspora members term PM Modi's New York community event successful

New York [US], September 23 : The much-anticipated community event in New York, which saw participation of thousands of Indian Americans, concluded with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address where he touched upon various facets of India-US relations, people to people ties, and India's growing stature and economic growth.

In his initial remarks, lauding the contributions of the Indian community overseas, PM Modi said that Indians contribute to do the most no matter where they are.

In his over one-hour long speech, he also apprised the gathering how India has become a key player in mobile manufacturing from being an importer to an exporter, digital public infrastructure adoption. He added that the day is not far when Made in India chips will he available in America.

Nirav Patel, representing Asian American Store Owners Association, who participated in the community event, talking to ANI, said that the Prime Minister has presented today's India.

"The Prime Minister has presented India today to the United States that how India is growing and how the Indian community is growing in America and what is the contribution of Indian Americans in USA. We are almost about 7-8 per cent of the GDP growth in America and also the way India has shown growth without damaging the atmosphere and the climate. India is creating hardly 4 per cent of the carbon emission than what other the other developed countries are generating," Patel told ANI.

Sanjeev Joshipura, Executive Director of Indiaspora, who had the chance to meet the Prime Minister said, it was heartening to hear the Indian leader.

"I had the chance to meet with Prime Minister Modi briefly before the event and had the chance to present to him what work Indiaspora has done in conjunction with Boston Consulting Group on the impact of the Indian diaspora on the US-India relationship and on US society. And it was heartening to hear him say he's been doing this for a while for many years now. Saluting the Indian diaspora, really acknowledging their contributions in the US India space across a variety of different realms and that was really remarkable and heartening to hear..., " said Joshipura.

Ashok Madhav, another member of the Indian diaspora, told ANI, that he thinks India is in good hands and India will continue to grow.

"Right now, it is the 5th largest and it will become the third largest in the next five years and the Indian diaspora in the USA is playing its role..., " said Ashok Madhav.

Another diaspora member talking toappreciated the Prime Minister's speech.

"He spoke about 6G. He spoke about drones but something that is really appealing is we are focusing a lot on sustainability. We are focusing on inclusive growth and the PM covered everything. He spoke about rural development, about the participation of women and men in the development...," the diaspora member said.

Priya, a member of the Indian diaspora, said the event venue was full of energy and vibrant.

"The arena was full of energy, so much vibrancy. We all know that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is such a good speaker. I mean, he really energized the whole thing. And speaking about how important and vital role India is playing in Global South, which is very important, and also the energy and the synergy of the US-India relationship was very much at the forefront through his speech, where he energized everybody...," Priya told ANI.

Chandram Mukhim representing DICCI (Dalit India Chamber of Commerce and Industry, USA) told ANI, that it was a great event for the community, for the country and for the Indian diaspora. "It's a successful event and from the prospect of diversity and inclusivity, it just opened up space for the community and for the people."

Sudhir M. Parikh, Chairman of Parikh Worldwide Media and ITV Gold said, "I'm one of the organisers, one of the gold sponsors of this event and this event was done very nicely...People enjoyed the Prime Minister's speech. I'm sure everyone agrees that the Prime Minister is a great orator. He puts our development story very clearly and very convincingly and we really enjoyed it..."

Later on Sunday, Prime Minister Modi will interact with the CEOs of leading US-based companies to foster greater collaborations between the two countries in the cutting-edge areas of AI, quantum computing, semiconductors, and biotechnology, among others.

On Day 1, Saturday, Prime Minister Modi took part in the fourth Quad Leaders' Summit in Wilmington, Delaware, which is being hosted by US President Joe Biden. The forum has emerged as a key group of the like-minded countries to work for peace, progress and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.

On Monday, Prime Minister Modi will address the 'Summit of the Future' at the United Nations General Assembly in New York. The theme of the Summit is 'Multilateral Solutions for a Better Tomorrow'.

