Moscow, March 24 Russia on Thursday said that the investment fund Rosemont Seneca led by Hunter Biden, the son of US President Joe Biden, is involved in financing the Pentagon's military biological programme in Ukraine.

The US Agency for International Development (USAID), the George Soros Foundation, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also provide financial support to the Pentagon programme, the Russian Defense Ministry added, RT reported.

At the same time, the scientific curator is the US nuclear center at Los Alamos.

"The incoming materials allow us to trace the scheme of interaction between US government agencies and Ukrainian biological objects. Attention is drawn to the involvement in the financing of these activities of structures close to the current US leadership, in particular the Rosemont Seneca investment fund, which is headed by Hunter Biden," said Lt General Igor Kirillov, head of the radiation, chemical and biological defence forces of the Russian Armed Forces, RT reported.

According to him, the fund has resources in the amount of at least $2.4 billion.

"At the same time, the fund has a close relationship with the main contractors of the US military department, including Metabiota, which, along with Black and Veach, is the main supplier of equipment for Pentagon biolabs around the world," he added.

Kirillov said that the Los Alamos nuclear center, where the first American atomic bomb was developed, was one of the scientific curators of the Pentagon's military biological program in Ukraine.

"The scale of the program is impressive. In addition to the military department, the US Agency for International Development, the George Soros Foundation, and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention are directly involved in its implementation. Scientific curation is carried out by leading research organisations, including the Los Alamos National Laboratory, which develops nuclear weapons as part of the Manhattan Project," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor