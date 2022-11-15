G-20 Summit: PM Modi seeks agreement to maintain supply of manure, foodgrains

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the G-20 Summit in Indonesia on Tuesday highlighted India's efforts to further food security for the citizens and said that there is a need to ensure adequate supply chains "as far as food and fertilisers are concerned."

"At the #G20Summit this morning, spoke at the session on Food and Energy Security. Highlighted India's efforts to further food security for our citizens. Also spoke about the need to ensure adequate supply chains as far as food and fertilisers are concerned," PM Modi said in a tweet.

PM Modi, who is in Bali to attend the 17th edition of the G20 Summit, addressed the member countries at the G20 working session on Food and Energy Security.

In his intervention, PM Modi highlighted how India ensured the food security of its 1.3 billion citizens and supplied to many countries in need during the pandemic.

He termed the current shortage of fertilizers in terms of food security is also a huge crisis and said that today's fertilizer shortage is tomorrow's food crisis."

"Today's fertilizer shortage is tomorrow's food crisis. The world will not have a solution for that. We should build a mutual agreement to maintain a stable and assured supply chain of manure and food grains.

"In India, for sustainable food security, we are promoting natural farming and re-popularising nutritious and traditional foodgrains like millets. Millets can also solve global malnutrition and hunger. We all must celebrate the International Year of Millets with great enthusiasm next year," the prime minister added.

The PM underlined how India's energy security is "important" for global growth, considering how it is the world's fastest-growing economy.

He further stated that one should not promote the restrictions on the supply of energy and stability in the energy market should be ensured.

"Restrictions on the supply of energy should not be promoted, and stability in the energy market needs to be ensured. India is committed to clean energy and the environment. Half of India's electricity will be generated from renewable sources by 2030. For inclusive energy transition, time-bound and affordable finance and sustainable supply of technology to developing nations is essential,' the Prime Minister said.

Talking about the Russia-Ukraine war, PM Modi reiterated India's long-standing position was in favour of dialogue and diplomacy in Ukraine and said, "I have repeatedly said that we have to find a way to return to the path of ceasefire and diplomacy in Ukraine."

"Over the past century, the Second World War wreaked havoc in the world. After that, the leaders of that time made a serious effort to take the path of peace. Now it's our turn. The onus of creating a new world order for the post-Covid period lies on our shoulders. The need of the hour is to show concrete and collective resolve to ensure peace, harmony and security in the world," he added.

Referring to India as the "holy land of Buddha and Gandhi" PM Modi said that he is confident that the next year when G20 members will meet then they will all agree to convey a strong message of peace to the world.

PM Modi started his speech by congratulating Indonesia for giving effective leadership to the G-20 in a challenging global environment. He further said that Climate change, the Covid pandemic, the developments in Ukraine, and the global problems associated with it have created havoc in the world.

