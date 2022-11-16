G20 joint declaration features PM Modi's "today's era not of war" message to Russian president Putin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "today's era isn't of war" message to Russian president Vladimir Putin in the backdrop of the Ukraine-Russia conflict has become part of the outcome statement of the G20 joint declaration at Bali in Indonesia.

Modi, in his statement to Putin in a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Samarkand in September this year in the backdrop of the Ukraine-Russian conflict had said, "today's era not of war".

"It is essential to uphold international law and the multilateral system that safeguards peace and stability. This includes defending the Purposes and Principles enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations and adhering to international humanitarian law, including the protection of civilians and infrastructure in armed conflicts. The use or threat of use of nuclear weapons is inadmissible The peaceful resolution of conflicts, and efforts to address crises, as well as diplomacy and dialogue are vital. Today's era must not be of war," according to the G20 joint declaration adopted on Wednesday.

During a special briefing, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said, "PM Modi's message that "era not of war" resonated very deeply across all delegations and helped bridge the gap across different parties."

Kwatra said, "India played a key role in the successful negotiations of the outcome document."

In the special briefing, Kwatra also said that India contributed "constructively" to the drafting of the G20 outcome document.

Talking further about PM Modi and UK PM Rishi Sunak's meeting, Kwatra said, "he will also meet UK PM Rishi Sunak, this will provide an opportunity to review the wide-ranging India-UK partnership."

The foreign secretary said that PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping exchanged courtesies at the G20 dinner hosted by Indonesian President Joko Widodo in Bali, Indonesia.

Both the leaders exchanged pleasantries at the high-profile dinner.

Earlier today, PM Modi arrived at the mangrove forest in Bali and was greeted upon his arrival by Indonesia's President Joko Widodo.

Mangroves play an important role in global conservation efforts. India has joined the Mangrove Alliance for Climate (MAC), a joint initiative of Indonesia and UAE under the Indonesian G-20 Presidency.

More than 50 mangrove species are spread over 5000 sq km in India. India is placing emphasis on the protection and restoration of mangroves, which are rich sites of biodiversity and serve as effective carbon sinks.

He also participated in the Digital Transformation Session at the 17th edition of the G20 Leaders Summit.

( With inputs from ANI )

