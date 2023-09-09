G20 Summit: Asian Development Bank President Masatsugu Asakawa arrives in Delhi

New Delhi [India], September 9 : Asian Development Bank president, Masatsugu Asakawa, arrived in New Delhi late on Friday night to participate in the G20 Summit being organised under India's Presidency here.

As Asakawa reached the national capital, the ADB President received a warm welcome with a traditional dance performance.

In May recently, Sitharaman led an Indian delegation to attend the 56th Annual General Meeting of the Board of Governors of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) along with Investor/ Bilateral and other associated meetings, in Incheon, a city in South Korea.

The engagements of the Union Finance Minister consisted of interaction with the Global Economists, Governors / Finance Ministers of the ADB member countries etc., and bilateral engagements with countries and international organisations.

In her address there, Sitharaman said the ADB annual meeting's theme, Rebounding Asia: Recover, Reconnect and Reform, resonates with the spirit and theme of G20 India Presidency One Earth, One Family, One Future signals the need for unity of purpose and collective action to achieve shared goals and responsibilities, according to a post of the ministry of finance on X.

The Union finance minister also appreciated ADB's efforts in exploring the G20 expert panel's recommendations for the Capital Adequacy Framework review.

From US President Joe Biden to Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, most of the world leaders have already arrived in the national capital.

A warm welcome was accorded to leaders who arrived in Delhi for the G20 Summit which begins on Saturday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing confidence that the gathering of world leaders will chart a new path in human-centric and inclusive development.

The leaders who reached the national capital include US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Argentina President Alberto Fernandez and Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

The leaders were welcomed by traditional dance performances.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa also reached India. He had hosted the BRICS summit last month.

Other leaders who arrived in the national capital include Chinese Premiere Li Qiang, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Oman Deputy Prime Minister Asaad bin Tariq bin Taimur, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, Egypt President El-Sisi, UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Turkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

African Union Chairperson Azali Assoumani, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Argentina President Alberto Angel Fernandez, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Secretary-General, Mathias Cormann, World Trade Organisation (WTO) Director General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also reached Delhi.

The 18th G20 Summit is being held at the state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre in New Delhi on September 9 and 10.

A Leaders Declaration will be adopted at the conclusion of the New Delhi Summit.

