G20 summit to begin in J-K's Srinagar today amid tight security

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 22 : Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar is all set to host the third G20 Tourism Working Group meeting on Monday, all preparation has been put in place and security has been kept on high alert as this is the first major international event after Jammu and Kashmir's special status was scrapped in 2019.

For this three-day G20 Summit, from May 22-24, Kashmir is under a three-tier security grid for aerial surveillance drone monitoring is put in place National Security Guard (NSG) and MARCOS commandos are being deployed around the venue Jammu and Kashmir Police's special operation group (SOG) will be deployed at several places to give security cover to prevent from any terror incident.

Srinagar city's walls and roads are decorated to welcome delegates. The people of Kashmir are also ready to welcome the G20 summit meetings held in Srinagar which boosts the tourism and business sector in Kashmir.

While there will be no restrictions on public movement public in Srinagar all shops and business establishments are open to welcome the G20 summit guest. People from different sectors welcome the delegates and believe that this G20 summit meeting give a boost to the development of Jammu and Kashmir in all fields and boost the tourism sector on an international level which boosts the economy of the Union Territory.

Time and again Pakistan has shown strong discontent at New Delhi's intention to convene the G20 Tourism Working Group conference in Kashmir.

Rejecting Pakistan's criticism, India had said G20 meetings are being organized in the entire country and hence it is "natural" to hold meetings in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh as "these are inalienable parts of India."

Pakistan recently slammed India's decision to host a G20 meeting in Srinagar and parts of Kashmir as an "irresponsible move".

"G20 meetings are being organized in entire India, in all cities and parts of India. It is therefore natural to hold the meetings in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh because these are inalienable parts of India," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Official Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said during the MEA Weekly Media Briefing.

"That is what I would like to say. The meetings are being held in all parts of India, that is our natural response," the MEA official spokesperson said.

As of now, the G20 Working group meeting in Jammu and Kashmir will focus on five key priority areas: Green Tourism, Digitalization, Skills, MSMEs and Destination Management.

The meeting aims to strengthen economic growth, preserve cultural heritage and promote sustainable development of the region.

The event will witness the participation of G20 member countries, invited countries, international organizations, and industry stakeholders.

