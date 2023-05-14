G7 education ministers stress on mitigating risks related to generative artificial intelligence

Tokyo [Japan], May 14 : Education ministers from the Group of Seven (G7) nations on Sunday confirmed the need to mitigate risks related to generative artificial intelligence, including AI bot ChatGPT, on learning, while lauding the advance of the technology, Kyodo News reported.

G7 Education Ministers agreed on the importance of continued understanding related to issues stemming from the fast-developing technology that has caught the attention of the public since the launch of ChatGPT by US firm OpenAI in November 2022, as per the Kyodo News report.

Artificial Intelligence bots are software applications trained using massive amounts of data from the internet and other sources, enabling them to process and simulate human-like conversations with users, as per the news report.

Japan said that during the talks, it presented arguments showcasing the benefits of using generative AI. However, Tokyo also expressed concerns regarding the negative impact of the technology like possible reduction in critical thinking skills and potential copyright infringement.

The G7 ministers are scheduled to continue their talks in Japan's Kanazawa through Monday. The first half of the two-day meeting from Friday was held in Toyama. On Thursday, Japanese Prime Minister Kishida called it "necessary" for Japan as the G7 chair to "exercise leadership in promoting common understanding and establishing rules," according to Kyodo News report.

He made the remarks at a government panel to discuss AI strategy. Japan's Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology has said it plans to introduce guidelines on AI usage in school settings within the 2023 academic year.

Meanwhile, the Health ministers from the Group of Seven advanced economies on Sunday laid flowers before the Peace Statue in Nagasaki to offer prayers for victims of the 1945 US atomic bomb, according to Kyodo News. It was the first time for G7 ministers to pay floral tribute together at the Nagasaki Peace Park.

The health ministers visited the Nagasaki Peace Park after concluding their two-day talks. Before concluding the meeting, the G7 health ministers adopted a joint statement referring to the lessons of the novel COVID-19 pandemic, emphasising the need for equal access to testing, vaccines and treatment, particularly in developed nations.

